Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from La Repubblica (h/t FCInterNews), the 25-year-old central midfielder is a popular option for Premier League clubs and Chelsea are currently in the front row to sign him.

It is no secret that Chelsea will need to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season.

Experienced midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are nearing the end of their contracts at Stamford Bridge and they will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this season. Graham Potter will need to bring in quality replacements for both players and Barella could be an exceptional acquisition.

The Italian international is entering his peak years and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

Barella could replace his compatriot Jorginho at Stamford Bridge next season and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can agree on a fee with Inter Milan.

The Italian outfit are reportedly looking at the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Davide Frattesi as potential replacements for Barella.

The 25-year-old Italian international has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer and a move to Chelsea could give him the opportunity to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Furthermore, working under a manager like Graham Potter could help him improve as a player and fulfill his tremendous potential.

Barella is excellent at controlling the tempo of the game and carrying the ball forward to create attacking opportunities.