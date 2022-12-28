Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder.

Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the likes of Arsenal to his services.

Hay tres equipos interesados en Alexis Mac Allister: Chelsea, Arsenal y Atlético de Madrid (en ese orden). Es difícil que pueda salir del Brighton en este mercado de pases. Solo puede salir si el club quiere venderlo y su intención es retenerlo. Su salida puede darse en junio. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) December 27, 2022

The Blues will need to sign a quality central midfielder to replace players like Jorginho in the summer and Mac Allister has proven his quality in the Premier League and at the international level.

The 23-year-old was exceptional for Argentina in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped them win the trophy.

The player is immensely talented and he has a big future ahead of him. The opportunity to join Chelsea could be an attractive option for the player and it would be a major step up in his career.

A player of his potential will want to play in the Champions League and Chelsea could provide him with that platform.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can agree on a deal with Brighton in the coming months.

The Seagulls are unlikely to sell him midway through the campaign and therefore a summer move seems more likely.

Graham Potter will know all about the player having worked with him at Brighton and it remains to be seen whether Mac Allister is keen on a reunion with his former manager as well.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his midfield and Mac Allister would be a smart addition. He will add variety and craft to the Gunners’ midfield.

The Brighton ace could partner the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the midfield next season.