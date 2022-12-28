Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.

Chelsea are one of those clubs who have struggled so far this season, and with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, a midfielder could be a priority.

Now, according to the Daily Record, Chelsea have proposed a club-record transfer fee as they look to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Argentinian star Fernandez.

The report claims that a bid proposed by Chelsea will be in excess of the fee Benfica received for Joao Felix in 2019.

Benfica understandably don’t want to lose one of their star players halfway through the season, but with some of the biggest clubs in world football showing an interest, Fernandez could be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

