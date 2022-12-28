Chelsea star posts emotional mental health message after another injury setback

Chelsea defender Reece James has posted an emotional message after yet another injury setback.

James suffered an injury shortly before the World Cup which ruled him out of the tournament. The news will have obviously been devastating for James, but he made his return for Chelsea on Tuesday night against Bournemouth.

However, his return didn’t last too long, and the England international was substituted with an injury early in the second half.

Now, James has posted an emotional message speaking about his mental health after suffering another setback this week, as seen in the tweet below.

2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness. ? pic.twitter.com/mu9pF5e09p — Reece James (@ReeceJames) December 28, 2022

Despite earning millions of pounds a year, many football fans will forget that footballers are only human. They started playing football due to the enjoyment of the game they love, so to be kept on the sideline can be devastating for all players.

Hopefully, for James, the injury isn’t going to keep him out for too long especially considering how it’s affected him mentally. With the January transfer window approaching, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea bring in a new right-back.