Chelsea to reignite interest in Croatian after injury setback to star player

Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest in Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after Reece James suffered yet another injury setback.

James suffered an injury just a few weeks before the World Cup that saw him sat on the treatment table instead of linking up with his England teammates. After a lengthy period working on his injury, James returned to action against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Shortly after half-time, James suffered what looked to be another setback in his recovery.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Celtic defender Juranovic as they look for cover and competition for James.

Juranovic was one of the most impressive performers during the World Cup with Croatia, even keeping the phenomenal Kylian Mbappe quiet.

Even without James’ injury, a lack of cover in this position could be a major concern for Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both been used in unfamiliar wing-back roles at Chelsea this season, so bringing in a player like Juvanovic to provide cover for James would be a smart move.