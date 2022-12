Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has left Manchester United and found a new club after following his dad out of Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s son has followed his dad around throughout his career, having played for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

With Ronaldo bombed out of Manchester United and now without a club, Ronaldo Jr has had to find himself a new side to play for.

According to journalist Edu Cornago, Ronaldo’s son has now returned to Real Madrid.