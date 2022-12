David Moyes turned down the opportunity to recruit a striker during the January transfer window, according to Claret & Hugh.

The Scot was informed that money will be available to sign another forward in an effort to fix the team’s goal-scoring problems, but he declined the offer.

Instead, he prefers to stick with the current duo of Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio. Claret & Hugh’s report says: “Insiders have made it clear that the manager is on thinner and thinner ice following the four defeats with one describing last night’s performance as very poor.

“An early sacking most certainly cannot be ruled out according to one well placed Claret and Hugh source who claimed that to be the case whilst at the same time desperately wanting him to turn things around.”