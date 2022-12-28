Newcastle United are keen on signing the Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has urged the club to sign the 25-year-old French international in the upcoming window. The report adds that Newcastle are looking to submit an offer of around €10 million for the player.

Thuram will be out of contract at the German club at the end of the season and he could be available for a knockdown price when the transfer window opens in January. Borussia Monchengladbach will not want to lose a star player like him on a free transfer and therefore it would make sense for them to cash in on him next month.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season scoring 13 goals across all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Magpies. Newcastle are currently fighting to secure Champions League qualification and a quality addition like Thuram would certainly boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

The fact that the player will be available on a bargain makes the transfer a no-brainer and the Magpies should do everything in their power to pull off the signing in the coming weeks.

Thuram has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League. He is only 25 and he could get even better with coaching and experience. Furthermore, the Frenchman can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle.