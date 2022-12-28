(Video) Erling Haaland breaks ludicrous record after scoring brace in stunning one-touch team move

Manchester City
Erling Haaland registered his 20th league goal of the 2022/23 campaign as Manchester City carved through Leeds United’s defence with deadly precision in the second-half of action.

The Norwegian international found himself largely unmarked in the 18-yard-box as Jack Grealish supplied his second assist of the evening.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been a revelation for the Sky Blues this term, becoming the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League (doing so in 14 appearances).

