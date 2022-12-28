(Video) Erling Haaland breaks ludicrous record after scoring brace in stunning one-touch team move

Erling Haaland registered his 20th league goal of the 2022/23 campaign as Manchester City carved through Leeds United’s defence with deadly precision in the second-half of action.

The Norwegian international found himself largely unmarked in the 18-yard-box as Jack Grealish supplied his second assist of the evening.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been a revelation for the Sky Blues this term, becoming the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League (doing so in 14 appearances).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime: