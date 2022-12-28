Liverpool still want to sign a midfielder in January but Jude Bellingham may have to wait until next summer.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to lose multiple midfielders at the end of the season. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all out of contract and yet to agree new deals, so a midfielder or two could be a priority over the next couple of transfer windows.

Arthur Melo was brought in during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian has spent the majority of the season on the treatment table.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Bellingham remains the priority target, but Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell him in January.

“Liverpool are exploring a move for a new midfielder. Jude Bellingham is their top priority for the summer, as Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell in January. Liverpool will try find a new midfielder in January.”

Despite prioritising Bellingham at the end of the season, Liverpool still appear to be in the market for a midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window. It’s certainly positive signs for Liverpool fans that their owners are willing to splash the cash in January, especially with the pending transfer of Cody Gakpo, also confirmed by Romano.

With Liverpool already some way behind the Premier League leaders, it’s no surprise to see them looking for reinforcements.