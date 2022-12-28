Exclusive: New Chelsea director knows French star very well amid reports of interest in midfielder

New Chelsea director Christopher Vivell knows Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone very well amid reports that the club are interested in him.

As Chelsea look to improve on a disappointing start to the season, reinforcements could be necessary in the January transfer window. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so we could see Chelsea bringing in a new midfielder in the next few weeks.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently claimed that Chelsea had been recommended Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kone by new technical director Vivell.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the situation, confirming that Vivell knows Kone very well, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Chelsea’s new director Christopher Vivell knows Kouadio Kone very well, this is true. At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing. Chelsea are focused on Benoit Badiashile as a priority to complete soon, then they will move on to midfielders.”

Kone fits the profile that Chelsea have been targeting since Todd Boehly took over. At the age of 21, Kone is a star for the future, but he could also have an immediate impact on the Chelsea team.

The Frenchman is already a regular in the Bundesliga and could be the next young star Boehly looks to bring to Stamford Bridge.