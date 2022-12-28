Former Liverpool star express his concern over potential new signing

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has expressed his concern over the potential new signing of Cody Gakpo.

PSV recently announced that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool over the signing of Gakpo.

After bringing in Darwin Nunez in the summer and Luis Diaz earlier in the year, Liverpool already have a wealth of talent in attack, and former defender Nicol has expressed his concern about the singing of Gakpo.

“Where does he play? He doesn’t play way up high, he doesn’t play in the middle. He’s kind of in between. Where does that fit in with the way Liverpool play? I’m not so sure it does. Unless they see something and he’s going to play wide of the front three, or else they’re going to sit him back and he’s going to be doing a sort of Jude Bellingham [role] by getting into the box late,” said Nicol, speaking to ESPN

Squad depth can be crucial particularly with the hectic schedule in the new year, but Gakpo may have to accept a squad role at first.