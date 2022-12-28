Former Liverpool star express his concern over potential new signing

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has expressed his concern over the potential new signing of Cody Gakpo.

PSV recently announced that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool over the signing of Gakpo.

After bringing in Darwin Nunez in the summer and Luis Diaz earlier in the year, Liverpool already have a wealth of talent in attack, and former defender Nicol has expressed his concern about the singing of Gakpo.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Liverpool target arrives in England to complete medical as deal edges closer to completion
Chelsea could make a move for Barcelona star in January to bolster attacking options
Chelsea to reignite interest in Croatian after injury setback to star player

“Where does he play? He doesn’t play way up high, he doesn’t play in the middle. He’s kind of in between. Where does that fit in with the way Liverpool play? I’m not so sure it does. Unless they see something and he’s going to play wide of the front three, or else they’re going to sit him back and he’s going to be doing a sort of Jude Bellingham [role] by getting into the box late,” said Nicol, speaking to ESPN

Squad depth can be crucial particularly with the hectic schedule in the new year, but Gakpo may have to accept a squad role at first.

More Stories Cody Gakpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.