(Video) Grealish hands Haaland his easiest goal in a Man City shirt after horrific Leeds blunder

Manchester City
Posted by

Erling Haaland potentially supplied the finishing blow to his father’s old club with his early second-half goal against Leeds United.

The Norwegian international was handed perhaps the easiest goalscoring opportunity of his Manchester City career after teammate Jack Grealish jumped on a loose ball and delivered a well-timed assist in the box.

After such a strong opening half from the hosts, there’s no question that Jesse Marsch’s men will feel disappointed with how things panned out against the champions.

