According to Jeff Stelling, Leeds United might be able to recruit Chris Wood on a loan agreement if James Maddison were to go to Newcastle United.

While Jesse Marsch struggles to get his club consistent goals, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team is second in the Premier League standings.

With just a few days until the January transfer market opens, it wouldn’t be surprising to see both Newcastle and Leeds somewhat get busy as they each pursue different Premier League targets.

“For something like that to happen (Newcastle signing Maddison), players would have to leave St James’ Park,” said Stelling.

“There is speculation that Chris Wood might be deemed to be excess baggage, which is an unfair phrase because he has been terrific for them and then maybe allowed to go to Leeds on loan.”