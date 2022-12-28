Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has opened up on his explosive bust-up with his former team Luis Suarez during their time together at Liverpool.

The midfielder revealed to Jamie Carragher during a podcast in 2019 that Suarez riled him up during a training session and he was made to feel that he wasn’t good enough.

Henderson revealed that he lost his temper at the moment and was ready to kill the Uruguayan international.

Suarez certainly had a bite to his personality which made him unpopular amongst the rival fans and players. The Uruguayan international had a way of triggering the opposition and Henderson experienced it firsthand during a training session at Liverpool.

However, the Liverpool captain revealed that the two patched things up almost immediately after the training session and they enjoyed a great relationship during the former Liverpool striker’s stay at Anfield.

“I was trying to do the best I can do. Being a footballer, there is criticism and people doubting you all the time,” he told Jamie Carragher during an appearance on The Greatest Game podcast in 2019. “At that time, I was a young player and there were one or two things Luis did in training that I didn’t like. It made me feel I wasn’t good enough to be in the same team in training. “The arms were up like ‘what the f***, what is he doing’, like I shouldn’t be there. That really hurt me. He did it three times and then I exploded and I was ready to kill him. “From that point, I had a good relationship with Luis. The next game I set him up for his goal. He was brilliant with me after that and I was really close to him after that and he was another big player I learned from.”

Suarez was a key player for Liverpool during his time at the club and his exceptional displays during the 2013/14 season allowed them to launch a title challenge but they were narrowly beaten to the trophy by Manchester City.