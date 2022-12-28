According to rumours, negotiations have begun between Leeds United and Salzburg left-back Maximilian Wober

The Whites have been looking for a new left-back since summer and it looks like Wober will be first January signing at Elland Road.

Wober and Jesse Marsch, who previously worked at Salzburg, might make a reunion at Leeds for a fee close to £14 million.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds recently shown interest in Kai Wagner. Wober, who Marsch is well acquainted with, is now the focus of their attention.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are in the process of preparing an opening bid for the 24-year-old left-back.

He said: “Leeds United are preparing an offer for Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.

“Discussions are expected to take lace for a fee of around €11m plus €5m in add-ons.

“Wober, important player for Salzburg as he’s the captain.”