Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The 27-year-old Slovakian international will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are reportedly looking at a defensive signing owing to the persistent injury problems of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. Joe Gomez has struggled since his return from injury as well.

The report further adds that they could look to move for the 27-year-old center-back when Nat Phillips leaves the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old defender has been a useful squad player for the Reds but he is looking to leave the club in search of regular football. His contract comes to an end in the summer of 2025 but he could be on his way out of the club in the summer.

Skriniar is one of the best defenders around Europe right now and signing him on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Liverpool.

The opportunity to move to Anfield could be a tempting proposition for the 27-year-old and he would get to work alongside top-class players like Virgil Van Dijk. It will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince him with a lucrative offer in the coming months.

There will be no shortage of suitors for the 27-year-old defender at the end of the season and he could have his pick of top clubs.