(Photos) Fresh Liverpool signing teased in AXA training centre snaps

Liverpool’s reportedly impending signing of Cody Gakpo has allegedly been teased online amid a medical at the AXA training centre.

The Dutchman appears to have been photographed in the Reds’ training gear at the location in question by compatriot and creative director Jeffrey Pankow (whom the PSV man follows on Instagram).

With most trusted outlets and publications concurring that the 23-year-old’s switch to Merseyside is a done deal (medical pending), it’s fairly safe to assume that the forward will be a Jurgen Klopp player come the opening of the January transfer window.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Jeffrey Pankow’s Instagram account: