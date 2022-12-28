Manchester United and Chelsea interested in Everton star amid contract confusion

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Jordan Pickford amid confusion over his contract not yet being signed off.

With Everton struggling in the Premier League this season, some of their players may be considering their future with the threat of relegation looming.

Pickford has been a standout for Everton throughout their disappointing period, playing a pivotal role in keeping them in the Premier League next season.

Now, the Daily Mail have claimed that both Manchester United and Chelsea are considering a move for Pickford, with confusion surrounding a potential new contract. Pickford only has 18 months left on his current deal, but they had originally agreed a new contract before the World Cup.

However, the report claims that there is confusion as to why a deal hasn’t been signed off yet, with Chelsea and Manchester United alerted by the situation.

David De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea have rotated their two goalkeepers during this campaign, so there’s uncertainty for both clubs surrounding who will be their number one next season.