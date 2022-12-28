Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder and they could look to sign him on a free transfer.

The Italian international will be a free agent at the end of the season and Chelsea have not been able to agree on a contract extension with him yet. It seems unlikely that the Blues will sanction his departure midway through the season and a summer move seems more likely.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them from Napoli and he could prove to be a quality short-term addition for Newcastle.

The Magpies have improved their squad significantly since their takeover and bringing in a proven midfielder like Jorginho will only help them improve further.

Eddie Howe has quality players like Bruno Guimaraes at his disposal but the Magpies could still use a controller who can sit deep and control the tempo of the game. Jorginho has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle. The Italian is an expert when it comes to recycling possession and controlling the game.

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to move to Newcastle next season. He has been linked with clubs like Barcelona as well.

The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world and they will be able to offer him a lucrative contract. Furthermore, they have an ambitious project and there is no reason why they cannot challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons.