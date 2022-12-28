Newcastle United has been given the opportunity to acquire Joao Felix, but any deal is expected to be pricey.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Atletico Madrid is eager to execute a loan without the option to purchase.

Newcastle’s deal for Felix would cost them roughly £13.3 million in loan fees and salary, and the player would only spend six months at St. James’ Park.

Challenge for all João Félix suitors is he's being offered on straight loan with no option to buy. That means an outlay of £8m (fee) and £5.3m (net salary). Felix offered to #AFC, #CFC, #MUFC, #NUFC and Villa. But a 'give' is needed by Atleti to make a loan more appealing. pic.twitter.com/Ah0Jafwe7a — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 27, 2022

Felix performed very well for Portugal in Qatar after receiving more freedom than he does for his club team.