Newcastle offered loan deal for €110million Atletico Madrid attacker

Newcastle United has been given the opportunity to acquire Joao Felix, but any deal is expected to be pricey.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Atletico Madrid is eager to execute a loan without the option to purchase.

Newcastle’s deal for Felix would cost them roughly £13.3 million in loan fees and salary, and the player would only spend six months at St. James’ Park.

Felix performed very well for Portugal in Qatar after receiving more freedom than he does for his club team.

 

