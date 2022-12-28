(Video) Pep Guardiola kicks water bottle at Leeds bench and immediately regrets it

Pep Guardiola came close to attracting the ire of the Leeds United bench after a poorly-taken kick of a prone water bottle launched the projectile into his opponents’ technical area.

To the Spaniard’s credit (it was clear that it was a completely accidental incident), Amazon Prime’s cameras caught the coach racing over to Jesse Marsch’s area to apologise.

Manchester City ran out deserved 3-1 winners at Elland Road as Erling Haaland broke a Premier League record after registering a cool brace against the Whites.

