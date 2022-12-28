Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market.

The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men, though the Reds were quick to stake their claim for the attacker, bringing their plans forward to land the World Cup star.

“[Gakpo] is a good player. He always finds a way in most games to have an influence, in terms of making an assist or a goal, he’s always dangerous,” the former Manchester United star told BT Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) back in October.

“He is not really an out-and-out striker. He can play as a No.10, he can play on the wing, or as a false striker, he can play in those four positions in front.

“He has a good physique, he is strong, fast, he can dribble. He is an all-round player.”

The Netherlands international has allegedly already been spotted in Liverpool colours amid a reported medical on the red half of Merseyside.

Registering 30 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions) for PSV, Van Persie’s assessment of the left-sided winger would appear to be more than justified.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit are thought to remain keen on securing an additional signing – this time for the midfield department – beyond Gakpo, which would represent a remarkable January window, even by Liverpool’s standards.

A new midfielder would have to be considered an absolute minimum, of course, given the heavy surgery that would otherwise be required of the club’s recruitment team in the summer when potentially three options (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita) in the middle of the park are expected to depart once their contracts expire in 2023.