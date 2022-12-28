(Video) Man City find breakthrough as Rodri pounces on close-range rebound

Leeds United deserve all the credit in the world for keeping the scoreline level up until the dying stages of the first-half of action.

The heroics of Illan Meslier were almost enough to see the Whites through to the second 45 minutes of action until Rodri seized his opportunity with both hands and capitalised on a poorly palmed away ball to slot in the opener.

Should Pep Guardiola’s men maintain their lead over the course of the 90 minutes, it will see the incumbent league champions climb back up to within five points of the leaders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime: