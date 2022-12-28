Tottenham eyeing up a move for 28-year-old England star

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 28-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea as well according to Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham comes forward with an offer for the England international at the end of the season.

Pickford has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and he has been a key player for England in the major tournaments over the last few years.

Tottenham will have to find a quality long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris and the England international could prove to be a smart acquisition.

The 28-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact upon his move to Tottenham. The England international will be looking to make a step up in his career and a move to Tottenham could allow him to showcase his qualities in the Champions league.

Meanwhile, Hugo Lloris has regressed significantly over the past year and Antonio Conte will have to replace him as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper.

The Frenchman has been heavily criticized for his error-prone displays in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can bring in an upgrade on the player at the end of the season.

Everton are currently struggling under Frank Lampard and they will find it difficult to keep the top players at Goodison Park without the lure of European football.

Pickford is in his peak now and he will feel that he needs to play for a club that can win major trophies.