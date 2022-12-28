(Video) Kyle Walker sheepish as he breaks Amazon camera during Man City v Leeds

Amazon’s Twitter account joked about needing to buy a new camera after Manchester City’s Kyle Walker appeared to dislodge one in the dugout.
The England international looked more than a little sheepish as he discarded the camera on the edge of the turf midway through the Sky Blues’ Premier League tie with relegation-threatened Leeds United.
The score was tied (at the time of writing) with the hosts defending superbly against Pep Guardiola’s title challengers.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @primevideosport:
Currently on https://t.co/QJ9WTl6zEt looking for a new camera ?#PLonPrime #LEEMCI @kylewalker2 pic.twitter.com/aGYiEsSyYR
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2022