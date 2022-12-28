(Video) Liverpool target arrives in England to complete medical as deal edges closer to completion

Liverpool target Cody Gakpo has arrived in England to complete his medical as a deal edges closer to completion.

With Luis Diaz recently ruled out through injury, Liverpool have now looked to improve their attacking options as they approach the January transfer window.

A report from Sky Sports News has now confirmed that Gakpo has arrived in England ready to complete his medical ahead of a January move to Liverpool, as seen below.

JUST IN: PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has arrived in England for a medical ahead of his proposed move to Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/erHtbZ7f7e — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 28, 2022

Gakpo’s ability to play in multiple positions in attack could make him a useful option for Jurgen Klopp as they get ready to tackle a busy fixture schedule in 2023.