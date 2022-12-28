(Video) Liverpool target arrives in England to complete medical as deal edges closer to completion

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool target Cody Gakpo has arrived in England to complete his medical as a deal edges closer to completion. 

With Luis Diaz recently ruled out through injury, Liverpool have now looked to improve their attacking options as they approach the January transfer window.

A report from Sky Sports News has now confirmed that Gakpo has arrived in England ready to complete his medical ahead of a January move to Liverpool, as seen below.

Gakpo’s ability to play in multiple positions in attack could make him a useful option for Jurgen Klopp as they get ready to tackle a busy fixture schedule in 2023.

