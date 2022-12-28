(Video) Newcastle fan attempts to wrestle Dan Burn’s shirt from a child

A Newcastle fan was seen attempting to wrestle Dan Burn’s shirt from a child after he threw it into the crowd.
Newcastle enjoyed an impressive Boxing Day victory against Leicester City, defeating The Foxes by three goals to nil.
The players flocked to the away end to celebrate with the fans, with shirts being flung into the crowd.
Now, a Newcastle fan has been seen caught on camera trying to steal a shirt from a kid.
Newcastle fan trying to steal a shirt from a kid ?? lovely Christmas spirit pic.twitter.com/BbFwJJ9iWG
— John Trimble (@Jtrimble12) December 26, 2022