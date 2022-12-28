West Ham United are reportedly in talks to sign the Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic.

According to a report from Tuttosport, the London club have opened discussions with Torino and they are hoping to sign the 26-year-old midfielder when the transfer window opens in January. Lukic has been a key player for Torino since joining the club and he is valued at €15 million.

The Hammers certainly have the financial means to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can come to an agreement with the Italian outfit.

The midfielder will be a free agent at the end of next season and Torino should look to cash in on him in the upcoming windows unless he is ready to sign an extension with them.

West Ham have had a mediocre season so far and they will need a couple of reinforcements in January in order to turn things around. Signing a quality central midfielder could certainly help them improve and Lukic has the quality to succeed in the Premier League.

West Ham striker Nikola Vlasic is currently on loan at Torino and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can use him in a deal for Lukic. Apparently, Torino are keen on signing the striker permanently.

Midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have been linked with moves away from the club in recent months and the Hammers need to bring in central midfielders in the upcoming windows. Lukic is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be a steal for the reported asking price.