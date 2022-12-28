Despite enjoying one of the best seasons ever on the field, sources have told Football Insider that West Ham co-owner Daniel Kretinsky is reported to be concerned that the team failed to turn a profit in 2021–22.

The Czech businessman, who acquired a 27% share in the team in November of last year, is rumored to be actively involved in figuring out how the Hammers could make more money.

West Ham is expected to record a loss in the low eight-figure range for the season in which they placed seventh in the Premier League and advanced to the semifinals of the Europa League.

Football Insider has discovered that a snapshot of the accounts may be made accessible in January, even though the full accounts are scheduled to be filed with Companies House by the end of February.

Revenue is anticipated to surpass the club record £193 million achieved in 2018-19 and return to pre-pandemic levels.

Although the statistics are better than the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons, their growing income has not translated into an overall profit.

The cost of new players and an increased salary came to a combined total of around £70million.