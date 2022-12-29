Exclusive: Chelsea midfielder signing is 100% done, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea’s deal to complete the transfer of Brazilian midfield wonderkid Andrey Santos is 100% done, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Blues have been strongly linked with the talented 18-year-old for some time, but we’re yet to hear official confirmation on the move, though Romano suggests it’s only a matter of time.

It seems there are some formalities to sort out before Santos’ move can be officially announced, but Romano insists it can still be considered a done deal.

Discussing the Santos situation in today’s column, Romano said: “The deal is done for Andrey Santos to join Chelsea – 100%. Just waiting for documents to be signed, work permit to be sorted and all this kind of stuff.

“Andrey Santos will be a Chelsea player for €12.5m fee plus add-ons.”

Santos looks a terrific prospect, and once this does go through it should prove an exciting piece of business by Chelsea.

Todd Boehly continues to be active in the transfer market, with the west London giants signing a number of top young talents under the American’s ownership.

Santos could have a very bright future in the game and a manager like Graham Potter should also prove ideal to aid his development in the next few years.