Exclusive: Arsenal remain in contact over attacker transfer, he dreams of Premier League move

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal remain in contact over the potential transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the talented young Ukraine international for some time now, and it seems they are continuing to pursue this deal, despite not yet offering enough to convince his club to sell.

Romano has suggested that Shakhtar are well within their rights to ask for big money in the region of recent signings made by big Premier League clubs, such as Jack Grealish at Manchester City and Antony at Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached, but Arsenal fans can at least take some comfort from the latest update on the situation, which shows they’re still trying to get this signing done.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal?

“The Mykhaylo Mudryk story keeps on making headlines, and I’ve had a lot of Arsenal fans asking me for updates,” Romano said.

“I’m afraid I don’t know exactly when there will be new developments, this depends on the clubs; we will update when they will return with a new bid.

“For sure Arsenal remain in contact with Shakhtar and they want to insist, Mudryk dreams of Premier League football and he’s waiting to see what happens. I think he’s a fantastic talent with big potential so this is why Shakhtar ask for big fee in the region of Antony and Jack Grealish.”

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Chelsea & Man United midfielder transfer links
Exclusive: Chelsea midfielder signing is 100% done, says Fabrizio Romano
Exclusive: Chelsea make transfer decision following latest Reece James injury setback

Arsenal have had a fine start to the season, and remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, though few fans will expect they can realistically stay there for long unless they strengthen this January.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury is a real worry, so there’s surely room for Mudryk to come in and give AFC more options up front in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old looks a superb prospect, so could be a worthwhile investment for the long term, even if it’s clear he won’t come cheap.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mikel Arteta Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.