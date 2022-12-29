Exclusive: Arsenal remain in contact over attacker transfer, he dreams of Premier League move

Arsenal remain in contact over the potential transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the talented young Ukraine international for some time now, and it seems they are continuing to pursue this deal, despite not yet offering enough to convince his club to sell.

Romano has suggested that Shakhtar are well within their rights to ask for big money in the region of recent signings made by big Premier League clubs, such as Jack Grealish at Manchester City and Antony at Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached, but Arsenal fans can at least take some comfort from the latest update on the situation, which shows they’re still trying to get this signing done.

“The Mykhaylo Mudryk story keeps on making headlines, and I’ve had a lot of Arsenal fans asking me for updates,” Romano said.

“I’m afraid I don’t know exactly when there will be new developments, this depends on the clubs; we will update when they will return with a new bid.

“For sure Arsenal remain in contact with Shakhtar and they want to insist, Mudryk dreams of Premier League football and he’s waiting to see what happens. I think he’s a fantastic talent with big potential so this is why Shakhtar ask for big fee in the region of Antony and Jack Grealish.”

Arsenal have had a fine start to the season, and remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, though few fans will expect they can realistically stay there for long unless they strengthen this January.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury is a real worry, so there’s surely room for Mudryk to come in and give AFC more options up front in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old looks a superb prospect, so could be a worthwhile investment for the long term, even if it’s clear he won’t come cheap.