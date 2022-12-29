Club chief confirms Arsenal transfer talks happening “literally in 5 minutes”

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk has publicly stated that he will be holding fresh talks with Arsenal over the potential transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk in literally the next five minutes.

See below as James Benge of CBS Sports quotes Shakhtar chief Sergei Palkin as saying he’s about to hold fresh talks with the Gunners, and that his club are open to discussing figures for the sale of Mudryk…

Mudryk has been in outstanding form for Shakhtar this season, with the talented young Ukraine international even drawing comparisons to Neymar at points with his dazzling performances in the Champions League.

Arsenal would do well to invest big money in the 21-year-old, who surely has a huge future at the highest level, and who would also immediately improve Mikel Arteta’s attacking options after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

More Stories / Latest News
Why Barcelona may now have edge over Real Madrid in race for Kylian Mbappe transfer
Why Man Utd missed out on Liverpool new-boy Cody Gakpo despite transfer meeting at Carrington in last fortnight
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but most fans will surely still feel Manchester City are the title favourites, unless AFC do something special in this January’s transfer window.

More Stories Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.