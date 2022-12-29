Club chief confirms Arsenal transfer talks happening “literally in 5 minutes”

The CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk has publicly stated that he will be holding fresh talks with Arsenal over the potential transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk in literally the next five minutes.

See below as James Benge of CBS Sports quotes Shakhtar chief Sergei Palkin as saying he’s about to hold fresh talks with the Gunners, and that his club are open to discussing figures for the sale of Mudryk…

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin tells club media: “Now, literally in 5 minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so.” — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 29, 2022

Mudryk has been in outstanding form for Shakhtar this season, with the talented young Ukraine international even drawing comparisons to Neymar at points with his dazzling performances in the Champions League.

Arsenal would do well to invest big money in the 21-year-old, who surely has a huge future at the highest level, and who would also immediately improve Mikel Arteta’s attacking options after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but most fans will surely still feel Manchester City are the title favourites, unless AFC do something special in this January’s transfer window.