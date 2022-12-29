Chelsea “progressing fast” on transfer of 21-year-old with “huge potential”

Chelsea are reportedly making rapid progress on a transfer deal for highly-rated young Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Blues have already agreed personal terms with Badiashile, while the reporter added that the 21-year-old looks a signing with great potential, even if he may need time to settle in to Premier League football.

See below for details from Jacobs in his Twitter thread…

Definitely room for improvement, too. Displays good anticipation when defending counterattacks, but a little more exposed with back to goal when attackers run at him or move intricately around the box. Type of signing with huge potential but who may need time to adapt to the EPL. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 29, 2022

Chelsea signed two central defenders in the summer in the form of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, following the departures of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

However, Koulibaly has been slightly unconvincing, while Fofana has struggled with injuries, so another signing like Badiashile makes sense for the west London giants.

Chelsea fans will hope the deal can be completed soon, as it could represent a strong start to January.

After getting Badiashile done, the Blues would arguably do well to make other signings, with Graham Potter’s side not currently looking like one of the favourites to finish in the top four come the end of the season.