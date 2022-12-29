Exclusive: Chelsea make transfer decision following latest Reece James injury setback

Chelsea have decided to explore the market for right-backs following the latest injury blow to Reece James.

The England international has been a key player for the Blues, but is enduring a frustrating season with his fitness, having suffered another setback despite only just returning from his first injury layoff, which saw him miss the recent World Cup in Qatar.

It won’t be easy for Chelsea to replace James, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively for CaughtOffside that the west London giants are now exploring the right-back market ahead of January.

For now, it seems Chelsea have not made a concrete approach for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, but it seems the Netherlands international has been on the club’s radar for some time, according to Romano.

“Chelsea will explore the right backs market, but as of now there’s still nothing advanced,” Romano said.

“Chelsea’s current focus is on the Benoit Badiashile deal with AS Monaco. Denzel Dumfries was already in the list in the summer, but as of now Inter have not received any fresh approach from Chelsea.”

Dumfries seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs right now, but there may well be other options being considered as well.

It seems CFC fans will need to wait a bit longer to see who might come in at right-back, but their supporters will at least be reassured by the plans to replace the injured James.