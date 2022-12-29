Blow for Chelsea as club chief intervenes to talk star out of Stamford Bridge transfer

Benfica president Rui Costa has reportedly intervened to advise star midfielder Enzo Fernandez against a transfer to Chelsea for a variety of reasons.

The Blues are making the talented young Argentina international one of their top targets in midfield, but Costa has supposedly highlighted the issues at the club in an attempt to talk him out of the move to Stamford Bridge, according to the Times.

Costa has apparently told Fernandez that moving to Chelsea now could be bad for his development, and also pointed out the current instability at the west London side due to so much change under new owner Todd Boehly, with the team currently only sixth in the Premier League table under Graham Potter.

Fernandez would be a superb signing to give Chelsea a lift in midfield, with Potter likely to benefit from replacing the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Both players have not been at their best for a while now, and will be out of contract at the end of the season anyway.

Fernandez could be perfect to give CFC a new long-term option in that area of the pitch, but it remains to be seen if Benfica are going to make it easy for them to win the race for his signature.

If the 21-year-old takes Costa’s advice on board he may well end up thinking that one of Chelsea’s rivals would be a better option for him.