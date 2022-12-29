Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Chelsea & Man United midfielder transfer links

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has written an exclusive update on the Enzo Fernandez situation in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Benfica midfielder has attracted plenty of headlines and sparked a great deal of transfer gossip ahead of January after an outstanding season at club level, and particularly with Argentina in their recent World Cup success in Qatar.

Romano has now addressed the recent links with big names like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, stating that although there is interest in Fernandez from these clubs, his high release clause at Benfica could prove to be an issue.

Still, it seems Romano won’t entirely rule out some of these big names stepping up their efforts to sign Fernandez in January, particularly Chelsea, though Liverpool’s priority supposedly remains Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Enzo Fernandez in action for Benfica

Man Utd, meanwhile, currently look unlikely to spend big this January, according to the transfer expert.

“Liverpool appreciate Enzo Fernandez but never triggered the clause or made any bid, they’re absolutely quiet on Fernandez deal now,” Romano said.

He added: “Man United are not expected to invest €120m on a midfielder in January. Chelsea appreciate him too, but the problem is the clause: €120m or nothing, this is Benfica’s position, otherwise they want to keep Enzo until June.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea midfielder signing is 100% done, says Fabrizio Romano
Exclusive: Chelsea make transfer decision following latest Reece James injury setback
Exclusive: The two “crucial” figures who helped Liverpool seal “fast and unexpected” Cody Gakpo transfer

“Chelsea could sign one more striker, so it’s not easy for them to trigger Enzo Fernandez’s release clause. We will see soon if they decide to move for him, they appreciate the player, but it’s complicated for them with Financial Fair Play.

“Liverpool appreciate Enzo Fernandez but Jude Bellingham remains top of their list.”

More Stories Enzo Fernandez Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.