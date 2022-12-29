Fabrizio Romano has written an exclusive update on the Enzo Fernandez situation in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Benfica midfielder has attracted plenty of headlines and sparked a great deal of transfer gossip ahead of January after an outstanding season at club level, and particularly with Argentina in their recent World Cup success in Qatar.

Romano has now addressed the recent links with big names like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, stating that although there is interest in Fernandez from these clubs, his high release clause at Benfica could prove to be an issue.

Still, it seems Romano won’t entirely rule out some of these big names stepping up their efforts to sign Fernandez in January, particularly Chelsea, though Liverpool’s priority supposedly remains Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Man Utd, meanwhile, currently look unlikely to spend big this January, according to the transfer expert.

“Liverpool appreciate Enzo Fernandez but never triggered the clause or made any bid, they’re absolutely quiet on Fernandez deal now,” Romano said.

He added: “Man United are not expected to invest €120m on a midfielder in January. Chelsea appreciate him too, but the problem is the clause: €120m or nothing, this is Benfica’s position, otherwise they want to keep Enzo until June.

“Chelsea could sign one more striker, so it’s not easy for them to trigger Enzo Fernandez’s release clause. We will see soon if they decide to move for him, they appreciate the player, but it’s complicated for them with Financial Fair Play.

“Liverpool appreciate Enzo Fernandez but Jude Bellingham remains top of their list.”