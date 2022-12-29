Merson says Premier League club will let €70m star join Newcastle

Paul Merson believes the James Maddison transfer is there to be done for Newcastle United this January.

The England international has long been linked with moves to bigger clubs, and it now seems that Newcastle have the strongest interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Merson is now predicting that Leicester City won’t do much to stand in the way of Maddison leaving the King Power Stadium as long as the Magpies making a strong effort for him this winter.

“If Newcastle want him that badly and they think it’s a big part, then I think he will be gone in January,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think Leicester will mess about and wait. I think they will be well safe. If Newcastle want him that badly.

“Now Newcastle are in a position in the Premier League (to attract Maddison). They have a chance, for me, this is the time.”