Merson says Premier League club will let €70m star join Newcastle

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Paul Merson believes the James Maddison transfer is there to be done for Newcastle United this January.

The England international has long been linked with moves to bigger clubs, and it now seems that Newcastle have the strongest interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Merson is now predicting that Leicester City won’t do much to stand in the way of Maddison leaving the King Power Stadium as long as the Magpies making a strong effort for him this winter.

“If Newcastle want him that badly and they think it’s a big part, then I think he will be gone in January,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City ready to try swap deal to beat Chelsea to attacker transfer
Fans are convinced Liverpool have dropped a subtle social media hint that another major signing is imminent
Big admission made about Raphinha’s possible return to Leeds

“I don’t think Leicester will mess about and wait. I think they will be well safe. If Newcastle want him that badly.

“Now Newcastle are in a position in the Premier League (to attract Maddison). They have a chance, for me, this is the time.”

More Stories James Maddison Paul Merson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.