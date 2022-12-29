Barcelona are surprisingly now being tipped as the favourites to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The France international only recently signed a new contract at PSG, and has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid in recent times, while Barca are also facing financial difficulties.

And yet, Mundo Deportivo now suggests Barcelona would be more likely than Real to sign Mbappe in the near future, with their report adding that the 24-year-old is not too keen on sharing a dressing room with Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu following the Ballon d’Or winner’s issues in the French national team camp.

It is worth noting, however, that yesterday was Spain’s equivalent to April Fools’ Day, so it’s hard to know how reliable this particular piece of transfer news is.

Of course, Barcelona would surely love to sign Mbappe if they could, it’s just that there are so many reasons it doesn’t seem very likely for them right now.

Mbappe would be a dream long-term replacement for Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp, but Barca may need to look for cheaper alternatives right now.