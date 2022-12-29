Leeds winger Jack Harrison was once again dropped by Jesse Marsch for Manchester City clash last night at Elland Road.

Sam Greenwood replaced Tyler Adams in the starting lineup as Marsch made two changes from the team that fell to Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 before the World Cup break.

Harrison is keen to represent his country in the upcoming World Cup in the United States, but his circumstances at Elland Road should seriously worry him.

Although the 26-year-current old’s club contract runs out in 2024, there has been no suggestion that he will extend the deal.

The former Man City winger was heavy linked with Newcastle last summer but after losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, Leeds decided to keep him.