Fans are convinced Liverpool have dropped a subtle social media hint that another major signing is imminent

Some eagle-eyed Liverpool fans have noticed something potentially significant on the club’s Twitter account after the announcement of Cody Gakpo.

Despite the signing of the Netherlands international being huge news, the Reds have already removed the announcement of the deal as their pinned tweet, leading plenty of fans to start speculating about whether this means another big piece of news is on the way.

Gakpo’s arrival came slightly out of the blue, with Liverpool more strongly linked with both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez in recent times, so could it be that one of those will be coming in next?

It does seem slightly surprising that they haven’t chosen to keep the Gakpo tweet at the top of their page, so maybe another big announcement could come out nowhere, just as this one did.

Although Gakpo looks an important replacement for the injured Luis Diaz, LFC arguably still need new midfielders more, with both Bellingham and Fernandez likely to be significant upgrades on ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

Some reports have suggested that clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea could be preparing to trigger Fernandez’s release clause at Benfica this January.