Liverpool impressed with Cody Gakpo’s mentality after special recent work he’s done to improve his game

Liverpool are reportedly impressed with the mentality Cody Gakpo has shown after doing extra work to improve his tactical knowledge in the last 18 months.

The Netherlands international has just joined Liverpool from PSV, having taken his game to a new level in recent months with some superb form in the Eredivisie and then at the World Cup last month.

Despite some concerns over Gakpo’s defensive attributes, it seems the 23-year-old has impressed Liverpool with the special work he’s done with tactics coach Loran Vrielink, according to The Athletic.

This is certainly an encouraging sign, with Gakpo seeming like a player prepared to go the extra mile to improve key aspects of his game.

Liverpool look to have done well to bring in Gakpo for relatively cheap this January, and fans will hope he can make up for the absence of Luis Diaz through injury.

LFC arguably needed a new signing in attack anyway after the blow of losing Saido Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Gakpo looks like a player with similar potential, though of course he’s yet to prove himself in a top competitive league.