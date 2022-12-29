Video: Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an encouraging update on Ibrahima Konate, saying that the French defender is training again and will be available for the Reds now.

Konate hasn’t had much of a chance to rest after getting to the World Cup final with France, but it seems he’s ready to step in and perform for his club again now that Premier League football is back.

See below for Klopp’s update from his press conference today…

?? 'With the break, we feel really fresh again.' The latest #LFC team news as Jurgen Klopp says Ibrahima Konaté is training again. ?? pic.twitter.com/BtYH6kp4D5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2022

Konate has been a key player since joining Liverpool so fans will no doubt be pleased that he’s nearly back in contention for a place in the team.