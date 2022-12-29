Liverpool transfer target to hold key talks over his future this January

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will reportedly sit down for talks with the club this January in order to decide the process over resolving his future.

The England international is a top transfer target for Liverpool next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, but it seems the player himself is yet to make a final decision on what to do next.

Liverpool fans will hope Bellingham ends up at Anfield as he looks ideal to revitalise their ageing midfield, but it may be that we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to see what happens with the 19-year-old, with Jan Age Fjortoft reporting that key discussions over his future will take place in the new year…

Re: Bellingham All reports on what the player or his entourage prefer are speculations.

They will sit down with Dortmund in January. Then a process will be decided. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ???? ?? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) December 28, 2022

Bellingham’s value will likely have soared after a brilliant World Cup with England, with the teenager showing immense potential with his displays in Qatar.

Liverpool have just signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo to get this winter’s window off to a good start, and now all eyes will be on what the club can do in midfield.