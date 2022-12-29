Why it could be over two weeks until Cody Gakpo’s Premier League debut for Liverpool

Liverpool fans may have to wait a little while before they get to see Cody Gakpo in action in the Premier League.

The Reds have just signed the Netherlands international from PSV, but of course he cannot make his debut against Leicester City tomorrow night as it won’t be January yet.

In fact, the Dutch transfer window also won’t be open in time for the next game against Brentford, meaning he would need special permission to play then, according to The Athletic.

This could mean Gakpo has to wait until the 14th of January fixture away to Brighton in order to play a league game for Jurgen Klopp’s side, though he’ll also have the chance to play in the FA Cup against Wolves the week before.

Cody Gakpo in action for the Dutch national team
Gakpo looks an exciting addition to Klopp’s squad, but fans will no doubt be disappointed that he can’t go straight into the team for their upcoming run of games.

LFC need an attacking player like this to give them a bit of a lift due to the injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, while Sadio Mane’s influence has also been missed since he left the club for Bayern Munich in the summer.

