Exclusive: The two “crucial” figures who helped Liverpool seal “fast and unexpected” Cody Gakpo transfer

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively about Liverpool’s surprise transfer deal for Cody Gakpo, admitting that the deal happened quickly and was “unexpected”, but that both Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk were key to helping the Reds get the signing done.

Gakpo was linked with a number of clubs after an outstanding season with PSV and a hugely impressive showing for the Netherlands at the World Cup, but it didn’t necessarily seem like Liverpool were at the front of the queue for the Dutchman.

Still, it seems the injury to Luis Diaz persuaded Klopp to ask the Liverpool board for a new winger, and this led them to Gakpo, according to Romano in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Gakpo looks an exciting addition to Liverpool’s attack, with Romano explaining that the versatile 23-year-old is likely to be used as a winger, though he acknowledged that he could also fill in in other positions.

“As Gakpo also confirmed, it was really fast and unexpected,” Romano explained. “Jurgen Klopp in a meeting with the club asked to bring in a new winger after Luis Diaz injury and Gakpo was the perfect target for price, quality and ability to play with the team.

“Klopp and Van Dijk were both crucial for this signing. I think he will play as a winger, but he can be helpful in many positions.”

LFC fans will no doubt be excited to see Gakpo make his debut for the club, as he could have an important role to play while Diaz is injured, with Klopp arguably still missing Sadio Mane since his departure to Bayern Munich in the summer.