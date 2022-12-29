Liverpool interested in cheap alternative in midfield, transfer could cost just €40m

Liverpool may reportedly have identified another midfield target who’d surely be cheaper than the other names currently on their radar.

According to recent claims from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Reds are making Jude Bellingham a top target for next summer, while Enzo Fernandez is also under consideration at Anfield.

Still, these big names are likely to be in demand and could end up being huge investments, whereas the latest Liverpool transfer news suggests there could be another more affordable option in the form of Brighton ace Alexis Mac Allister, as per a report from Italian outlet La Repubblica.

Mac Allister has shone for Brighton in recent times, and was also a key player for Argentina as they won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

La Repubblica suggest Mac Allister could leave Brighton for just €40million, or perhaps slightly less, so there could be a potential bargain for LFC there.

The 24-year-old looks like he’d be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, even if he’s not quite in the same league as the likes of Bellingham or his fellow World Cup winner Fernandez.