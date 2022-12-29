(Photo) Liverpool transfer target likes Cody Gakpo unveiling picture

It seems one Premier League player paid special attention to Cody Gakpo’s official unveiling by Liverpool.

The Reds have just announced a major deal to bring in Gakpo from PSV for January, and it seems Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo was keen to signal his approval of the signing on social media.

See below as Caicedo’s “like” of the Gakpo image has been noticed by some Liverpool fans…

Caicedo has been linked with Liverpool by Sky Sports and Football Insider in recent times, and this social media activity will certainly get fans talking.

Jurgen Klopp could do with strengthening in midfield at the moment, and Caicedo’s impressive form in the Premier League suggests he could be a good long-term replacement for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson.