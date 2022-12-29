Klopp on Liverpool’s transfer plans and how Gakpo signing affects another player’s future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the club’s transfer plans as he seemed not to rule out more signings following Cody Gakpo in through the Anfield door this January.

The Reds have just signed Gakpo from PSV in an exciting piece of business that will officially go through in January, and now Klopp has been quoted as saying he knows what he and the club want to do this winter, so it depends if there’ll be an opportunity to do it.

See below for Klopp’s transfer hint in today’s press conference, as well as his statement on how Gakpo’s arrival could affect Roberto Firmino, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano…

Klopp on the budget for more signings for January: “That’s the discussions we have in the board room. We know what we want to do, we’ll see if we can do it”. ? #LFC Will Gakpo influence Firmino decision on new deal? “No. Not from me. You’ll have to ask Bobby about that”. pic.twitter.com/TAypoANgVf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Firmino has had a fine season, so it would surely be wise for the club to extend his stay, even if a number of new attacking signings have come in recently, such as Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Gakpo is the latest to give LFC a new-look attack, but it seems clear that Klopp rates Firmino highly and wants him to stick around.