Manchester City ready to try swap deal to beat Chelsea to attacker transfer

Manchester City have reportedly decided they would be prepared to offer Jack Grealish to AC Milan in an exchange deal to sign Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international has shone for Milan and looks like he’d have a terrific impact for a team like City, though he’s also been linked strongly with Chelsea by Simon Phillips and others.

Chelsea have endured a slow start to the season, so would definitely do well to bring in someone like Leao as an upgrade on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to give them more of a goal threat.

Now a report from Calciomercato states that City want to join the running for Leao and could try using Grealish to land the talented young forward ahead of their rivals.

Some City fans might be surprised to see Grealish’s future come into doubt like this, but it’s fair to say that the England international hasn’t had that much of an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish looked a world class talent during his time at Aston Villa, but he’s not been quite the same player for City, so it might be time for Pep Guardiola to try something different.

Leao might end up being a better fit, while Grealish might also feel it could be good for him to move abroad to revive his career.

Milan have fellow Englishman Fikayo Tomori on their books, while Tammy Abraham has also shone since leaving the Premier League for Serie A giants Roma.